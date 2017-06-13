Bryan Sammons drafted by Minnesota Twins in 8th round

It’s a dream come true for former Hoggard baseball standout Bryan Sammons.

The Minnesota Twins selected Sammons with the first pick of the 8th round, 226th overall.

“It’s awesome, it’s something I have wanted to do since I was 4-years-old” said Sammons.

Sammons was a four-year starter at Western Carolina, and had a standout senior season. He went 8-3 with a 3.02 EAR with 108 strikes out over 104.1 innings pitched.

Leading up to the draft many teams had talked to Sammons about taking him in the top 10 rounds. But it was the Minnesota Twins who pulled the trigger in the 8th.

“They (Twins) really liked me as a player, and they wanted to make sure I was signing able.”

Sammons isn’t sure how much he will pitch coming off a heavy work load this Spring.

