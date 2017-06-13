Will GenX reports lead to more support for reverse osmosis plant?

Many are left wondering about the safety of their drinking water after tests find toxin GenX in water sources. (Source: Pixabay)

A pro H2GO meeting had more attendees than usual following the discovery of GenX in area drinking water.

Strong opposition to H2GO's proposed reverse osmosis plant may be changing after experts said that reverse osmosis is one of the only ways to filter GenX from water.

Organizers at this meeting say they've seen their social media presence double since the news of GenX broke.

Past opposition has said that the plant is both unnecessary and too costly.

While most newcomers at tonight's meeting said they've always supported the plant, their reasoning differs.

Bellville Commissioner Donna Schardine reason for supporting the plant is personal.

After being diagnosed with cancer despite no prior family history, Sardine has been left wondering if toxins in her drinking water had something to do with it.

"Could one of the reasons that I got this cancer be the water? I've been in this area for 12 years and have been drinking and using that water," said Sardine.

She now uses only bottled water to drink and cook with, and is looking to install a reverse osmosis filtration system in her home.

Another in attendance actually helped develop the reverse osmosis device that the army still uses today.

Retired Army Colonel Tom Broadwater has a unique understanding of the way reverse osmosis plants work.

He said politics aside, reverse osmosis plants lead to better quality water.

"There's two things that are sure and that is the water quality in this country is not going to get any better, the raw water quality. And the infrastructure isn't getting any younger. So the newer the plant and the better the treatment the better off the public is from a health standpoint," said Broadwater.

H2GO supporters plan to attend the Leland Town Council meeting Thursday night.

