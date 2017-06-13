Personnel changes announced for 2017-2018 school year

The Brunswick County Board of Education approved administrative personnel changes for the 2017-2018 school year at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

Changes are planned for schools in Brunswick County this fall.

The Board of Education approved administrative personnel changes for the 2017-2018 school year at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the school district, the following administrative changes effective July 1, 2017:

Rhonda Benton-Principal-West Brunswick High School

Helen Otto-Principal-Virginia Williamson Elementary School

Randy Horne-Principal-Brunswick County Academy

Brock Ahrens-Co-Principal-Leland Middle School

Alicia Williams-Principal-Jessie Mae Monroe Elementary School

Roman Kelly-Principal-Waccamaw School

Marcia Heady-Assistant Principal-South Brunswick Middle School

Susan Burns-Assistant Principal-Brunswick County Academy

Joseph Benton-Assistant Principal-Jessie Mae Monroe Elementary

Jane Grey Browning-Assistant Principal-Waccamaw School

Lisa Barnes-Assistant Principal-Cedar Grove Middle School

Katherine Watson-Assistant Principal-Virginia Williamson Elementary

The board also conducted Superintendent Les Tubb's annual evaluation.

"Positive, constructive, informative, and provides direction for me as I work to lead the system," Tubb said of the feedback from the board.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.