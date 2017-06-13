Man, woman arrested in Carolina Beach thefts

Jody Sharpe and Ashley Holland (Source: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office)

A man and woman were arrested last Friday after allegedly stealing coolers and fishing equipment in Carolina Beach.

According to Carolina Beach Police Department Det. Scott Hettinger, officers responded to a call of a larceny in progress in the 400 block of Marina Street. The caller told 911 that a suspect in a white Nissan Altima was attempting to steal a lockbox and a cooler from a residence in the area.

Officers stopped a Altima matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the 200 block of Georgia Avenue and recovered a real estate key lockbox and a cooler that had been taken from a Marina Street residence.

Officers also recovered fishing tackle boxes and fishing rods that had been reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1800 block of Canal Drive earlier in the day.

Jody Martin Sharpe, 30, and Ashley Renee Holland, 29, were arrested and charged with attempted breaking or entering, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny and two counts of possession of stolen goods/property.

Sharpe was booked under a $250,000 bond while Holland's was set at $75,000.

Court records show that Sharpe also faces breaking or entering and larceny charges in Caldwell County.

Sharpe has multiple previous convictions for breaking and entering motor vehicles, according to the NC Department of Public Safety website.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.