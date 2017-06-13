This weekend: Sample beer and help cancer patients

Bombers Beerfest on the River is this weekend. (Source: WECT)

Sample beers from around the country and help local men and women fighting cancer.

Bombers Beerfest on the River is this weekend at the Port City Marina, benefiting the NHRMC Foundation and the patients of Zimmer Cancer Center.

More than 40 breweries will offer beer to sample.

There will also be bands and food trucks at the event.

It will be held at Pier33 on Saturday, June 17 at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.etix.com.

