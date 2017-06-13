New way to get help for a loved one during a crisis

Integrated Family Services began offering mobile crisis management services in Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender Counties. (Source: Integrated Family Services)

There’s a new way to get help when someone you care about has a mental health crisis.

This month, Integrated Family Services began offering mobile crisis management services in Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender Counties.

Mobile crisis management services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Clinicians will respond and provide an immediate evaluation, triage, and access to services for mental health, developmental and intellectual disabilities, and substance use disorders.

The professionals can help those experiencing suicidal thoughts, psychoses, manic episodes and more. The mobile crisis services are available by calling 1-866-437-1821.

IFS will host an open house event on Friday, August 18, 2017 at 3 p.m. at its office, located at 1602 Physicians Drive, Suite 102, in Wilmington.

To learn more, follow this link: http://www.integratedfamilyservices.net/

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.