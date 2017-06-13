Farmers market gives back to community

The farmers market at Pender Memorial Hospital is a lot more than just a place to buy fresh flowers or local produce. (Source: WECT)

The farmers market at Pender Memorial Hospital is a lot more than just a place to buy fresh flowers or local produce.

Leaders from the hospital started the farmers market back in April as a one time event during National Hospital Week.

Ruth Glaser, president of the hospital, said the hospital will now have a farmers market the second Tuesday of each month after the success of the first event.

Each stand is also asked to give an item for a food box that is donated to Pender Christian Services.

Glaser hopes the hospital can become a role model for health in Pender County.

"Its really our goal to lead the community to outstanding health," said Glaser. "That's the new mission statement that the medical center adopted and we did here as well, and so its really our goal to get connected to the community and to give back to our local community."

