Echo Farms Development - From the Golfers' Perspective

Durant, an eight-time All-Star who only needed a ring to cement his superstar status, scored 39 points in a championship-clinching 129-120 victory and averaged 35.2 points and 8.4 rebounds in these Finals.More >>
Golden State Warriors say no decision has been made regarding potential White House visit to celebrate their NBA title.More >>
Echo Farms – a familiar course to many, one now trapped in the midst of development plans, potential townhouses or a park.More >>
C.B. McGrath is still getting used to his new role. A little more than two months have passed since McGrath was named the head coach at UNCW and he was part of a National Championship winning Tar Heel program.More >>
The Wilmington Sharks are still looking for their first home victory after a 5-4 loss to the Edenton Steamers on Monday.More >>
