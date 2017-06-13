TRAFFIC ALERT: Dump truck accident on South College Rd. snarls traffic

Emergency crews are responding to a traffic accident involving a dump truck in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon.

According to New Hanover County Dispatch, the accident happened in the 800 block of South College Road near UNCW around 3:40 p.m.

Officials said the wreck involved a dump truck and several other cars. No one was seriously injured, according to dispatch.

Dispatch said southbound traffic is slow-going following the accident.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Dump truck and several cars involved in traffic crash. Motorist advised to avoid 800 blk of S. College — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) June 13, 2017

TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorist advised to avoid 800 blk of S. College Rd for the next few hours. N&S-bound lanes closing. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) June 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.