TRAFFIC ALERT: Dump truck accident on South College Rd. snarls traffic

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Emergency crews are responding to a traffic accident involving a dump truck in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon.

According to New Hanover County Dispatch, the accident happened in the 800 block of South College Road near UNCW around 3:40 p.m.

Officials said the wreck involved a dump truck and several other cars. No one was seriously injured, according to dispatch.

Dispatch said southbound traffic is slow-going following the accident.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

