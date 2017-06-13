Leland backtracks on major property tax increase

Leland Town Council proposed a reduction in next year's tax rate increase from nearly 42 percent to 14.6 percent. (Source: WECT)

The Leland Town Council voted to lower their proposed ad valorem tax rate increase from nearly 42 percent to 14.6 percent.

The new proposed tax rate would be 21 cents per $100 valuation, 5 cents lower than town council previously proposed. The current tax rate is 18.33 cents.

To lower the proposed tax rate increase, town council slashed $600,000 from the general fund draft budget. Leaders decided to forego the following items:

Providing funding for general fund reserves

Reassigning capital project funding to the Brunswick Forest Parkway/Low Country Blvd. intersection

Provide debt service for the fire department facility in the current budget cycle

The town explains that with these changes, the previous property tax increase wouldn't be needed. Additionally, town council adjusted sales tax revenue projections under the assumption that NC Senate Bill 126 is unlikely to pass. That bill would have affected how much sales tax revenue Leland would get.

An update of the proposed budget will be provided at the next town council meeting at 6 p.m. on June 15. The council scheduled a hearing for June 28 at 6 p.m. for public comment and to finalize and adopt the proposed budget.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.