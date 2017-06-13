Water filtration companies respond to GenX concern

In one test, the glass of tap water looked more like pond scum, whereas the glass of water that had been filtered through Reverse Osmosis was clear. (Source: WECT)

Water filtration companies like Kinetico have been inundated with calls after the toxin GenX has been found in the Cape Fear River and Cape Fear Public Utility water supply. The problem is how do you filter it out?

A study published in November 2016 states little is known about the health effects of this compound and that it is not currently able to be removed from the water supply.

Kinetico offers Reverse-Osmosis Filtration systems which experts say may be effective in removing GenX from drinking water.

The systems, for an average household of four, run around $1,300 to $1,800 to install, according to local representative Scott Slocum. Replacing filters average around $100 a year.

Slocum performed several tests, showing the amount of total dissolvable solids (TDS) in household water.

"That is anything like lead, mercury, sodium, calcium, iron," Slocum explained.

At a home in Monkey Junction, a glass of tap water showed a reading of 130 TDS, meaning the water is full of dissolvable solids. A bottle of spring water usually has a TDS reading of about 50. A measurement of a glass of water that has been filtered through Reverse Osmosis reads between 0 and 10.

"A lot of the private wells across our area we even get 400 or 500 readings of TDS," Slocum said.

According to Slocum, the EPA says drinking water should ideally be 50 or lower in a TDS reading.

In a second test, Slocum added electricity to both glasses of water to pull out the solids. After about 5 minutes, the glass of tap water looked more like pond scum, whereas the glass of water that had been filtered through Reverse Osmosis was clear.

"We know that if it can take out the sodium which is a small particle, whereas this GenX is a compound element or C-8 formally or if it can take out sodium which is a smaller element, then we know it's going to take the GenX out," Slocum claims.

