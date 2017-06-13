McGrath working out details on Tar Heel series

C.B. McGrath is still getting used to his new role. A little more than two months have passed since McGrath was named the head coach at UNCW and he was part of a National Championship winning Tar Heel program.More >>
Gore was ranked as the No. 4 overall recruit by Perfect Game and No. 5 by Baseball America heading into the draft.More >>
Former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman says he is "just trying to open a door" by going to North Korea in his first visit since President Donald Trump took office.More >>
Durant, an eight-time All-Star who only needed a ring to cement his superstar status, scored 39 points in a championship-clinching 129-120 victory and averaged 35.2 points and 8.4 rebounds in these Finals.More >>
Golden State Warriors say no decision has been made regarding potential White House visit to celebrate their NBA title.More >>
