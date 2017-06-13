LIVE: AG Jeff Sessions testifies about Russia at Senate hearing

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to testify before the Senate Intel Committee in an open session Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. (Source: Associated Press)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to testify before the Senate Intel Committee in an open session Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Sessions will publicly speak out on the Russia Investigation.

He's expected to face questions about his contacts with Russia and his role in firing former FBI Director James Comey.

Watch the testimony live at the top of this story on wect.com or on mobile here: http://bit.ly/2qkM5FM

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.