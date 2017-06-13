Ron White, Gobsmacked!, Celtic Tenors added to Wilson Center slate

Ron White, Gobsmacked! and the Celtic Tenors have been added to the upcoming schedule for Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center.

White, a Grammy-winning comedian, will perform on Thursday, Sept. 21. He has had four albums hit No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts. White has sold more than 14 million albums between his solo albums and his Blue Collar Comedy Tour releases.

Gobsmacked! is called an a cappella show that "redefines the limits of the human voice." They will perform on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The Celtic Tenors will perform on Feb. 28, 2018.

Tickets for all three shows will go on sale Friday, July 7, at 10 a.m. online at capefearstage.com and at 2 p.m. in person or by phone at Ticket Central at the Wilson Center at 910-362-7999.

