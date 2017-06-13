My turn: Chemours closed-door meeting should be held in open setting

There is currently a lot of concern in our region about the safety of our drinking water. There are a ton of questions. (Source: Pixabay)

There is currently a lot of concern in our region about the safety of our drinking water. There are a ton of questions. And I believe New Hanover County leaders are working hard to find answers for us.

They have successfully convinced the leaders of the chemical company that is believed to be responsible for the presence of the toxin in our water supply to speak with them and answer some of those questions. And that’s a good thing.

I am told Chemours has no legal obligation to do this. So, I appreciate that they are going to make themselves available. But this needs to be done in an OPEN setting. A closed-door meeting for this is unacceptable.

After negotiations, the company said it would allow one independent journalist in the room but no recording devices.

In my opinion, that will not be enough to lift the cloud of suspicion about what is taking place here. Plus, the county runs the risk of becoming complicit in this situation if it does not demand full and open transparency.

There needs to be a record of what these folks say…audio and video. We need to see and hear how they’re answering the questions. A transcript does not give us the same full meaning of these answers.

Bottom line - the people of this community who drink the water deserve better.

