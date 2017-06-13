Woman accused of shooting man in the face at Whiteville apartment complex

Whiteville police have charged a woman after a shooting late Monday night left one man injured.

According to officials, Tabitha Reaves, 18, of Whiteville, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and obstruction of justice in connection to the shooting of Elijah McCutchen, 26, of Whiteville.

Whiteville police said they were alerted to the incident after they received a call at 10:40 p.m. about possible shots fired at Kent Place Apartments in the 100 block of Old Tram Road.

Police arrived at the apartment complex and began checking the area, but then received a call from Columbus Regional stating that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Officers went to the hospital to investigate and determined McCutchen suffered a gunshot wound to his face and drove himself to the hospital from Kent Place Apartments. McCutchen is in stable condition, officials said.

Police returned to the apartment complex, and after speaking with bystanders, determined that the shooting occurred inside Reaves' apartment.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the apartment and seized evidence in connection to the shooting. Whiteville police issued a news release around 4 p.m. announcing that charges had been filed against Reaves.

No other details about the incident have been released.

If you know of Reaves' whereabouts, please contact the Whiteville Police Department at 910-642-5111.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.