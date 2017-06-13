Whiteville man shot in the face at apartment complex

Whiteville police are investigating a shooting late Monday night that left one man injured.

According to officials, police received a call at 10:40 p.m. about possible shots fired at Kent Place Apartments in the 100 block of Old Tram Road.

Police arrived at the apartment complex and began checking the area, but then received a call from Columbus Regional stating that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Officers went to the hospital to investigate and determined that Elijah McCutchen, 26, of Whiteville, suffered a gunshot wound to his face and drove himself to the hospital from Kent Place Apartments. McCutchen is in stable condition, officials said.

Police returned to the apartment complex, and after speaking with bystanders, determined that the shooting occurred inside one of the apartments.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the apartment and seized evidence in connection to the shooting.

Officials said they do have a person of interest they are investigating but no arrests have been made.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Whiteville Police Department at 910-642-5111.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.