Tony Danza makes Wilmington debut this fall

Danza will perform a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook, as well as selections from the hit Broadway musical Honeymoon in Vegas, in which he also starred, while sharing stories about his life. (Source: CFCC)

The beloved star of stage and screen, Tony Danza will bring his cabaret act to the Wilson Center on Friday, October 6, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.

His show, Standards & Stories combines timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling and a dash of the soft shoe and ukulele performances.

Danza will perform a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook, as well as selections from the hit Broadway musical Honeymoon in Vegas, in which he also starred, while sharing stories about his life and personal connection to the music.

Danza is best known for his starring roles in Taxi and Who's the Boss. He's also established himself as a song and dance man performing on Broadway.

Tickets for Tony Danza: Standards & Stories will go on sale on Friday, July 7 at 2017 at 10 am online at capefearstage.com and at 2 p.m. in person or by phone at Ticket Central at the Wilson Center, 910-362-7999.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.