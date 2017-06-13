NC DHHS: GenX would pose low risk to human health based on 2013-14 levels

Based on the data it has on hand, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement to county public health directors that GenX levels detected in 2013-14 would be expected to pose a low risk to human health. (Source: Pixabay)

"There are no U.S. regulatory guideline levels for GenX," the statement reads. "However, as part of the European chemical registration, a 2-year chronic toxicity and cancer study with rats was performed. They reported a Derived No Effect Level (DNEL) of 0.01 mg/kg bw/day. Based on U.S. risk assessment calculations, this corresponds to a concentration in drinking water of 70,909 ng/L of GenX- more than 100 times greater than the mean value of 631 ng/L detected in the Cape Fear River. Based upon these data, the GenX levels detected in 2013-2014 would be expected to pose a low risk to human health."

The statement was prepared for the NC Division of Environmental Quality by the Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology Branch of the NC DHHS.

New Hanover County officials said the health effects statement was reiterated in a conference call with state public health officials Tuesday morning.

The full statement is below:

