Project breakdown: Burgaw looks to spend more on roads - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Project breakdown: Burgaw looks to spend more on roads

By: Zach Driver, General Assignment Reporter
BURGAW, NC (WECT) -

The Burgaw Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing and vote on its budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year on Tuesday night. 

Town Manager Chad McEwen said the town hopes to invest more money into their roads. 

According to McEwen, the town usually spends around $100,000 a year on roads, but it hopes to spend close to $300,000 this year. 

Here's a look at the potential projects and their priorities:

The Board of Commissioners meeting starts at 4 p.m. at the Burgaw Municipal Building.

