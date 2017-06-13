Project breakdown: Burgaw looks to spend more on roads

The Burgaw Board of Commissioners looks to spend more on roads in their new budget. (Source: WECT)

The Burgaw Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing and vote on its budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year on Tuesday night.

Town Manager Chad McEwen said the town hopes to invest more money into their roads.

According to McEwen, the town usually spends around $100,000 a year on roads, but it hopes to spend close to $300,000 this year.

Here's a look at the potential projects and their priorities:

The Board of Commissioners meeting starts at 4 p.m. at the Burgaw Municipal Building.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.