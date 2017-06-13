Boy Scout builds new recess equipment for his former elementary school

Hayden Pruitt with some of the new recess equipment he built for Murrayville Elementary. (Source: Debi Pruitt)

Murrayville Elementary school received some new toys for their playground thanks to a generous Boy Scout.

When it came time for 17-year-old Hayden Pruitt to decide what he wanted to do for his Eagle Scout project, it was an easy decision for him to do something special for his old elementary school.

With help from donations from local businesses, his fellow scouts and the Murrayville Elementary school principal, he was able to get the project done in just one day.

Thanks to Hayden, the students at Murrayville now have brand new tether ball poles and interactive tic-tac-toe boards to play with at recess.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.