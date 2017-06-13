Ocean Isle Beach man charged with indecent liberties

A Ocean Isle Beach man is accused of committing a sex crime against a child.

James Christopher Fulford, 44, was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Monday and charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child. His bond was set at $25,000.

According to an arrest warrant, the charge stems from an incident that took place on June 5.

The victim in the case is 12 years old, according to sheriff's office spokesperson Emily Flax.

