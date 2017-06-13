Research led by UNCW associate professor leads to discovery of n - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Research led by UNCW associate professor leads to discovery of new flying squirrel species

Brian Arbogast and a Humboldt's flying squirrel. (Source: Nick Kerhoulas) Brian Arbogast and a Humboldt's flying squirrel. (Source: Nick Kerhoulas)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Research led by an UNCW associate professor has resulted in the discovery of a new species of flying squirrel.

UNCW Professor of Biology Brian Arbogast and the rest of his research team unveiled the Humbolt's flying squirrel in a scientific paper titled “Genetic Data Reveal a Cryptic Species of New World Flying Squirrel: Glaucomys oregonesis," the university announced Monday.

The new species is named in honor of geographer and naturalist Alexander von Humboldt.

Arbogast, working with a team of researchers that included former UNCW graduate student Katelyn Schumacher, analyzed DNA of 185 flying squirrels from across North America.

The research revealed two distinct species of northern flying squirrel - one that is widespread across northern North America and the previously unrecognized species found along the Pacific coast.

“Humboldt’s flying squirrel is what scientists refer to as a ‘cryptic’ species,” said Arbogast in a story published on UNCW's website. “Cryptic species are not easily recognized as being distinct based on physical appearance. While the new flying squirrel species may have some unique physical or behavioral traits that will be found upon further study, none have become obvious yet, even as the genetic data were revealed.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

