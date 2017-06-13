Man charged with attempted murder in Tabor City shooting

A Whiteville man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, for his role in a shooting at a Tabor City gas station.

Patrick Wesley Brown Jr. was arrested by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office on Monday and charged with:

attempted first-degree murder

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/ inflict serious injury

discharging a weapon in an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle

discharging a firearm within city limits

His bond was set at just over $300,000.

According to Tabor City Police Chief Donald Dowless, the charges stem from an incident that took place at a gas station near the intersection of Fair Bluff and Carolina roads on June 2.

Dowless said that Brown and another suspect were in a vehicle that was driving around the gas station, waiting for a man to walk out of the building. When the man exited the gas station, the two suspects started shooting at him, Dowless said.

The victim was not hit by gunfire but shots hit a gas pump and a cage that held a tank of racing fuel near the front of the store. Dowless said an employee was attempting to lock the front door when it was struck by a bullet.

The second suspect is not in custody at this time.

According to court records, Brown also has a court date on July 12 for a robbery with a dangerous weapon charge.

He was convicted of common law robbery last year, according to the NC Department of Public Safety website.

