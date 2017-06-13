Sharks still looking for first win at Buck Hardee Field

The Wilmington Sharks are still looking for their first home victory after a 5-4 loss to the Edenton Steamers on Monday. (Source: Wilmington Sharks)

The Wilmington Sharks still are looking for their first home victory after a 5-4 loss to the Edenton Steamers at Buck Hardee Field on Monday.

After the Steamers jumped ahead with a four-run first inning, a Ben Highfill RBI double put the Sharks on the board in the second.

The teams traded runs before a solo homer by Wilmington's Walker Imwalle in the bottom of the seventh cut the lead to 5-3.

Cory Everett got the Sharks to within one after scoring on a wild pitch in the ninth before the Steamers escaped with the win.

The Sharks host Morehead City in a doubleheader Wednesday starting at 6:05 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.