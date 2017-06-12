No bond for Wilmington man charged in deadly shooting

A Wilmington man facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Campbell Street last week will continue to be held without bond following his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Daquan Sherrod Daniels, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Aubrey Redd, who was shot and killed at the intersection of Campbell and Tenth streets just before noon on Wednesday, June 7. Redd was pronounced dead at the scene.

During Daniels' first court appearance Tuesday, he declined a public defender and indicated he would hire his own lawyer. The judge ordered that Daniels continue to be held under no bond.

His next court appearance will be June 29.

About fours hours after the deadly shooting, police and SWAT units executed a search warrant at Daniels' home, located at 602 North 11th Street. They searched the home for about 30 minutes before leaving. No arrests were made.

Daniels was eventually taken into custody by the US Marshals around 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Hanover Landing Apartment complex off Wilshire Boulevard.

