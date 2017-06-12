Man arrested for Campbell Street shooting death

The Wilmington Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in Wilmington.

According to the WPD, Daquan Sherrod Daniels, 22, was arrested Monday. A man was shot and pronounced dead at the intersection of Campbell Street and 10th Street last Wednesday.

A tweet from the @WilmingtonPD account Monday afternoon originally said it was Raquan Daniels who was arrested.

No other details about Daniels' arrest are available at this time. We will update this story when more information is available.

