Man arrested, charged with murder in Campbell Street shooting - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Man arrested, charged with murder in Campbell Street shooting

Daquan Sherrod Daniels. (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office) Daquan Sherrod Daniels. (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in Wilmington.

According to the WPD, Daquan Sherrod Daniels, 22, was arrested Monday for the death of Aubrey Redd, who was shot and pronounced dead at the intersection of Campbell Street and 10th Street last Wednesday.

A tweet from the @WilmingtonPD account Monday afternoon originally said it was Raquan Daniels who was arrested. 

WPD spokesperson Linda Thompson said US Marshals arrested Daquan Daniels on Monday. He is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the New Hanover County Detention Facility on no bond.

Daniels is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly