Man arrested, charged with murder in Campbell Street shooting

The Wilmington Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in Wilmington.

According to the WPD, Daquan Sherrod Daniels, 22, was arrested Monday for the death of Aubrey Redd, who was shot and pronounced dead at the intersection of Campbell Street and 10th Street last Wednesday.

A tweet from the @WilmingtonPD account Monday afternoon originally said it was Raquan Daniels who was arrested.

CORRECTION :22yo Da'quan Daniels was arrested for the Campbell St homicide. We apologize for the error. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) June 13, 2017

WPD spokesperson Linda Thompson said US Marshals arrested Daquan Daniels on Monday. He is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the New Hanover County Detention Facility on no bond.

Daniels is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

