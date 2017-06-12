Cape Fear Film Festival highlights movies made in Wilmington and beyond

'Acito on the Mound' was directed by Shawn Lewallen and will be screened at the film festival. (Source: Acito on the Mound)

The 17th annual Cape Fear Independent Film Festival returns to Wilmington this week.

It features films made in North Carolina and beyond.

The event kicks off Thursday, June 15 at the Community Arts Center, located at 120 S. Second Street.

Of the films in this year’s festival, 17 of the 39 were made in North Carolina.

Eight were filmed in Wilmington.

“It really does show people that filmmaking is going on right here in our own town and across the state,” Rich Gehron, the president of the Cape Fear Independent Film Network, said. “There are people here in this town who really do feel that they have stories to tell and they’re finding ways to tell them.”

For a full schedule of the films in the festival, click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.