Invitation-only meeting scheduled between Chemours, county officials

The Chemours Company and local and state officials are scheduled to meet Thursday. (Source: WECT)

New Hanover County and state officials are scheduled to meet with representatives from the Chemours Company on Thursday to discuss GenX, an unregulated toxin that has been found in the Cape Fear River.

According to a release from New Hanover County on Monday, several updates will be discussed at the meeting, which is not public and can be attended by invitation only.

"New Hanover County is actively pursuing answers to the public’s questions regarding the impact of GenX on drinking water safety and public health," the release stated.

Technical experts from Chemours and representatives from New Hanover County, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, the City of Wilmington, Brunswick County, Pender County and the NC Department of Environmental Quality will attend the meeting.

A local pool reporter will also be in attendance, at the request of New Hanover County, and that reporter, who has not been chosen yet, will share details of the meeting.

A press conference is scheduled immediately following Thursday's meeting.

Earlier Monday, state regulators said they're waiting to hear from the Environmental Protection Agency in hopes of better understanding GenX and its effects.

