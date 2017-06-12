Felon charged with robbery at gunpoint

A man who was released from prison last year after serving more than seven years in connection to a 2005 murder now is accused of armed robbery.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, Anthony Tyrone Greene allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint in the 1900 block of S. 17th Street on Saturday.

Greene, 33, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and marijuana possession. He was booked under a $250,000 bond.

Greene served more than seven years in prison after his conviction on a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder for his role in the death of Lynn Rubei. The 20-year-old Rubei was found stabbed to death in her car at Greenfield Lake.

