Wilmington woman wins $200,000 in lottery

A Wilmington woman can buy a new Jeep, or a few of them if she wants, after winning the top prize in the NC Education Lottery's new Jeep scratch-off game.

Margaret Smith became the second player to win the $200,000 top prize after buying the winning ticket Friday at Island True Value Tackle on North Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach. Smith claimed her prize on Monday and after required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $139,003.

In addition to the $200,000 top prize, players can enter their tickets into second-chance drawings for a chance to win a Jeep brand vehicle. Each of the seven second-chance winners will choose between a 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon, Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited, and a Jeep Renegade Trailhawk.

