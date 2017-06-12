Executive director of Wells Fargo tournament announces resignation

Kym Hougham announced his resignation as the executive director of the Wells Fargo Championship on Monday.

According to a news release, Hougham's resignation is effective June 30. He has served as the executive director of the PGA Tour tournament since 2002.

Wilmington's Eagle Point Golf Club hosted the Wells Fargo event in May.

“After just completing the 15th edition of the Wells Fargo Championship in May, I have decided that now is the time for me to make a change,” Hougham said. “This timing allows me to look at the possibilities in front of me, both inside and outside the world of professional golf.

“I want to thank Wells Fargo, Quail Hollow Club and the PGA Tour for their help and support since we began this journey. I have had the honor to work with a group of brilliant and committed individuals and a very talented staff. I am extremely proud of the fact that since the tournament’s inception we have been able to donate over $19 million dollars and raise awareness for numerous local charitable organizations.”

During his tenure with the Wells Fargo Championship, Hougham was president of the PGA Tour Tournament Advisory Council (TAC), which represents all official events on the PGA Tour. He is also past chairman of the FedExCup task force, a member of the 2007 President’s Cup Committee, the World Golf Hall of Fame Advisory Council and the Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

Hougham has also served various board positions in Charlotte. Prior to his role at the Wells Fargo Championship, Hougham was the tournament director of the John Deere Classic in Moline, Ill., starting in 1996.

“Kym’s passion and knowledge for golf plus his skills toward managing a PGA Tour event played an integral role in the success of the Wells Fargo Championship,” said Kendall Alley, chairman of the Board for Champions for Education. “His dedication since we began this tournament is much appreciated. We wish him well in his new endeavor.”

Under Hougham’s leadership, the Wells Fargo Championship also received unprecedented consecutive Best in Class awards from the PGA Tour in 2009 and 2010.

