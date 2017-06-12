Brunswick Co. detectives need help identifying suspects in ABC store theft

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a recent larceny at the ABC store in Belville.

According to officials, the incident happened on June 8 around 6 p.m.

A man and a woman entered the store, located at 44 River Road, and allegedly took five bottles of tequila worth about $250.

They were last seen leaving in a dark-colored Honda Accord with faded paint on the back.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Boynton at 910-398-5492.

