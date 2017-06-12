Annual Fran's Fans begins Wednesday

Temperatures are heating up and many of your neighbors don't have a way to stay cool.
Each year, WECT's Frances Weller collects new fans to be donated to people in need as part of Fran's Fans. All fans must be new and still in their boxes and will be distributed to the appropriate people.
Join Frances Weller at the following locations and help someone beat the heat:
Wednesday, June 21
Walmart in Leland
4-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 22
Walmart in Burgaw
4-7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 23
Walmart in Monkey Junction
4-7:30 p.m.
The fans will be given to people in the area who are in need.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved
Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.More >>
Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>