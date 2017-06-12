Annual Fran's Fans begins later this month - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Annual Fran's Fans begins later this month

Each year, WECT's Frances Weller collects new fans to be donated to people in need. All fans must be new and still in their boxes and will be distributed to the appropriate people.
(WECT) -

Temperatures are heating up and many of your neighbors don't have a way to stay cool.

Each year, WECT's Frances Weller collects new fans to be donated to people in need as part of Fran's Fans. All fans must be new and still in their boxes and will be distributed to the appropriate people.

Join Frances Weller at the following locations and help someone beat the heat:

Wednesday, June 21
Walmart in Leland
4-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 22
Walmart in Burgaw
4-7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 23
Walmart in Monkey Junction
4-7:30 p.m.

The fans will be given to people in the area who are in need.

