WoW organization rallies in support of the LGBTQ community

Monday's rally focused on all things to do with gay pride in an effort to pay tribute to the 49 victims from the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando a year ago.

This is the 15th week in a row the Women Organizing for Wilmington group gathered in downtown Wilmington to protest elected officials who are not representing women or their families.

Dozens of people gathered on N. Third Street chanting things like, "This is what democracy looks like!" and "We were born this way!"

