Proper flag retirement ceremony to be held Wednesday

Several organizations will join efforts Wednesday to host a flag retirement ceremony at the flag pole of Oakdale Cemetery. (Source: Raycom Media)

Several organizations will join efforts Wednesday to host a flag retirement ceremony at the flag pole of Oakdale Cemetery.

When the American flag is so worn it is no longer fit to serve as a symbol of our country, it should be destroyed by burning it in a dignified manner.

If you would like to contribute a flag for proper retirement, please drop it by the cemetery office, located at 520 North 15th Street.

The retirement ceremony will be held June 14 at 10 a.m., in honor of flag day.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.