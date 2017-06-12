Company sees influx in business following GenX discovery

The Culligan Water Conditioning company can't answer their phones fast enough after the discovery of GenX in the Cape Fear River. (Source: WECT)

The Culligan Water Conditioning company can't answer their phones fast enough after the discovery of GenX in the Cape Fear River.

"Everything is going to voicemail," said Manager Jacqui Leiblein. "We are trying to give everybody called back as quickly as possible. People are genuinely concerned about their drinking water."

Several people have voiced their concern over the chemical, which was created to replace the toxic chemical C8. From creating Facebook pages to taking samples of water to labs for testing, people want to know more about the little-studied compound.

Leiblein said many people are also reaching out to Culligan to protect themselves from GenX.

"They are looking into getting bottled water and a long-term treatment facility for their home," she said.

Experts believe reverse osmosis is the only way to remove GenX from the water. Leiblein said their reverse osmosis products were a more economical option for those looking to avoid the chemical.

"You can use it for everything," Leiblein explained. "For filling up your dog's dish, for cooking, for drinking, and making your beverages. You're not rationing it like people tend to do with their bottled water."

Leiblein said an in-home reverse osmosis system usually ranges from $25 to $50 a month.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.