TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of River Road to close temporarily for CFPUA project

A valve replacement project will temporarily shut down part of River Road this week.

According to the City of Wilmington, crews with Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will start installing underground utilities and Air Release Valves on River Road Tuesday.

River Road, between Shipyard Boulevard and Raleigh Street, will be closed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Tuesday, June 13 to Friday, June 23.

Local traffic will be able to access Shipyard Boulevard and Raleigh Street.

