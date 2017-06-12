State regulators await guidance from the EPA about unregulated toxin

State regulators say they're awaiting guidance from the Environmental Protection Agency after an unregulated toxin known as GenX was found in the Cape Fear River, the primary raw water supply for most of southeastern North Carolina.

In a letter to the Cape Fear Public Utility, Sheila Holman, assistant secretary for the NC Department of Environmental Quality, said they're working with the EPA and other agencies to better understand the toxin and any potential impacts it may have.

"The EPA is the sole agency responsible for establishing drinking water standards nationwide," Holman states in the letter. "The federal agency has extensive resources necessary to determine the nature, extent and potential impacts of chemicals such as GenX. As such, the [NCDEQ] is awaiting guidance from the EPA that will provide our agency with the information needed to begin developing regulatory limits on GenX."

Holman continues that it is important for people to know that the water from the CFPUA and other utilities in the area meet all state and federal drinking water standards.

"We recognize that the regulatory process can sometimes take considerable time. While we are awaiting guidance from the EPA, staff in DEQ will be working with Chemours to assess waste streams containing GenX and determine if the company can reduce the amount of chemical compound being discharged to the river," Holman said.

Chemours first introduced GenX in 2010 as an alternative to a compound known as C8 after evidence indicated potential negative health effects, including studies suggesting an increased risk to several cancers, due to long-term exposure to C8. There are few studies of the effects of exposure to GenX, although industry officials say a greater understanding of that is needed.

GenX is produced and being discharged into the water supply at a Chemours plant along the Bladen County line, upstream in the Cape Fear River.

The toxin can't currently be filtered out of the water supply by surface water processes operated by area water utilities.

New Hanover County officials released a statement Monday saying they have spoken with area legislators and Michael Regan, secretary of the NCDEQ, about GenX. Regan told county officials that his agency is committed to getting answers and is assessing the situation with Chemours.

According to officials, Chemours agreed to a private meeting with New Hanover County officials who invited representatives from the city of Wilmington, Brunswick County, and the NCDEQ to attend.

As of Monday, a date and time for that meeting have not been set.

"New Hanover County is committed to helping the public understand the situation, and will continue to insist that Chemours and the regulators respond fully to this issue," the county's statement read.

