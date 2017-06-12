Calabash man facing more drug, firearm charges

A Calabash man who was just released from prison in March after a conviction on drug and firearm charges is back behind bars in Brunswick County.

Michael Montray Frink, 24, was arrested Friday by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and charged with:

two counts trafficking opium or heroin

possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance

possession of drug paraphernalia

possession of a stolen firearm

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

He was booked under a $1.5 million bond.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Frink has multiple convictions and has served three different prison sentences. He spent approximately 13 months in prison after a 2012 conviction on charges of drug possession and inciting to riot, and another eight months in prison after a parole violation in 2015.

Frink was released from prison in March after serving four months on possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon charges.

