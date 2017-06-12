Freezing temps deal significant hit to blueberry crops

Farmers across southeastern North Carolina say cold temperatures destroyed a majority of their blueberry crops. (Source: WECT)

Farmers in southeastern North Carolina say a stretch of freezing temperatures in March destroyed the majority of their blueberry crops.

The owner of Taylor's Blueberry Farm in Leland says over 50 percent of his crops were wiped out in the span of a week. He blames March temperatures, reported in the low teens.

Taylor's Blueberry Farm is not alone. A report released by the NC Cooperative Extension found an approximate 50 percent decrease in blueberry production this year.

"Losses vary widely with cultivar, cultural practices, and location," the report by Dalton Dockery reads. "Some farms have essentially no crop remaining, while others have a reasonably good crop."

