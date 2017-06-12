Woman wanted in Wilmington stabbing arrested in Pender Co.

A Burgaw woman wanted in connection to a stabbing in Wilmington was arrested by Pender County Sheriff's Office deputies Sunday.

Crystal Lynette Smith, 30, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, Smith is accused of stabbing a man in the leg with a knife while on the front porch of a residence in the 200 block of N. 30th St. on Saturday.

The NC Department of Public Safety website states that Smith served approximately 16 months in prison after being convicted on assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon charges in 2008.

