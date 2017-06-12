Morning Safety Minute: Water Safety

Safe Kids Cape Fear reminds everyone to stay safe in and around the water this summer. (Source: Pixabay)

Summer heat brings people to the water, whether it is the pool, the boat, or right in the backyard. Safe Kids Cape Fear reminds families to stay safe when around water.

Drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages one to four. Most died in home swimming pools.

Safety tips for the pool:

Always supervise children when they are around water, even at home.

Every home pool should have a four-foot-tall fence that circles the entire pool.

A self-closing and self-latching gate should also be installed.

Keep young children within arm’s length at the pool in case an emergency arises.

Encourage children of all ages to have a swimming partner like a friend or a sibling but don’t rely on that child to respond to an emergency.

Enroll children in swimming lessons Children should learn how to: Jump into water and return to the surface Float or tread water for at least one minute Turn around in a circle and quickly find an exit to the pool Swim at least 25 yards to that exit Safely get out of the water



Officials warn kids can drown in as little as two inches of water.

Safety tips for the home:

Never leave young children unattended in bathtub.

Close your toilet lids and use toilet seat locks to keep young children out of the water.

Empty any buckets or kiddie pools after use and turn them over so they cannot collect water.

Be aware of other bodies of water around neighborhoods or the home, such as shallow ponds, lakes, streams. Watch children especially close when playing outside. Young children are vulnerable to drowning in things like ditches and deep puddles.



77% of all fatal boating accident victims drowned and, of those who drowned, 84% were not wearing life jackets, in 2013.

Safety tips for boat:

Before going boating, make sure that each child has a life jacket approved by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Make sure the life jacket is snug. Have the child raise their arms above their head and if the life jacket raises to the child’s chin or ear, you might need to get them a smaller jacket or tighten the straps.

It is recommended to not consume alcohol while on a boat to keep yourself and others alert in case of emergencies.

Make sure you bring jackets and a blanket for younger children as they are vulnerable to hypothermia.

Teach children that swimming in open waters is not the same as swimming in the pool. Children should be aware of uneven surfaces, murky or unclear water, currents, and the oceans undertow.

About one in five people who die from drowning are 14 years or younger. Experts suggest enrolling kids in age-appropriate swimming classes.

Adults should also take classes to make sure they can respond in an emergency.

Resources:

