Whiteville's MacKenzie Gore selected third in MLB Draft by San Diego Padres

Gore was ranked as the No. 4 overall recruit by Perfect Game and No. 5 by Baseball America heading into the draft.
5th annual Cape Fear Clash
A season ticket holder of the Golden State Warriors reportedly sold two floor seats to Game 5 of the NBA Finals online for $133,000.
The Warriors took their only loss of the playoffs Friday night and now in the same position they were in last year when the ultimately failed to close out the series.
Held scoreless for the first time this season, the Wilmington Hammerheads fell to North Carolina FC U23 1-0 Sunday evening at UNCW.
