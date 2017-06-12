Whiteville's MacKenzie Gore selected third in MLB Draft by San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres have selected MacKenzie Gore with the third pick of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Gore was ranked as the No. 4 overall recruit by Perfect Game and No. 5 by Baseball America heading into the draft.

Gore, who was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year on May 31, closed out his high school career as a champion.

The Whiteville Wolfpack won its third state title in four years with a sweep of Murphy earlier this month. Gore was named the series MVP after striking out 13 in a shutout in Game 1 and also hitting a home run.

Last year, the 3rd overall pick in the 2016 draft signed a contract worth $4 million. Two years ago, that pick was valued at $5.5 million dollars. The Padres slot value for the pick this season is up to 6.6 million dollars.

BREAKING - Whiteville's MacKenzie Gore selected by the San Diego Padres with the 3rd pick of the MLB Draft pic.twitter.com/7jo7rcS8L3 — WECT Sports (@wectsports) June 12, 2017

The left-hander was a perfect 10-0 on the season.

Gore is the highest drafted player from the Wilmington area since Trot Nixon was drafted 7th in the 1993 draft to the Boston Red Sox.

Though not expected to enroll, he has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at East Carolina.

As a junior, he went 12-1 with a 0.08 ERA while striking out 174 in 83 1/3 innings.

