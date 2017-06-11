Hammerheads held scoreless in 1-0 defeat - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Hammerheads held scoreless in 1-0 defeat

By: AJ Ricketts, Reporter
The Wilmington Hammerheads fell 1-0 Sunday evening (Source:Hammerheads)
WILMINGTON, NC (AP/WECT) -

Held scoreless for the first time this season, the Wilmington Hammerheads fell to North Carolina FC U23 1-0 Sunday evening at UNCW. 

NC FC converted an early opportunity in the first five minutes, and despite a number of chances around the box, the Hammerheads could not convert. 

The Hammers are now 1-2 in games against NC FC on the season, and 1-4-1 overall. 

Wilmington will now begin a five game road swing before returning home June 28. 

