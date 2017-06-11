Hammerheads held scoreless in 1-0 defeat

Held scoreless for the first time this season, the Wilmington Hammerheads fell to North Carolina FC U23 1-0 Sunday evening at UNCW.

NC FC converted an early opportunity in the first five minutes, and despite a number of chances around the box, the Hammerheads could not convert.

The Hammers are now 1-2 in games against NC FC on the season, and 1-4-1 overall.

Wilmington will now begin a five game road swing before returning home June 28.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.