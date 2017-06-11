Sharks rout Holly Springs behind season high 18 hits

Sharks Release

The Sharks bats came alive once again on the road in Holly Springs. Wilmington beat the Salamanders 16-7 on a season high 18 hits. In the past three road games, the Sharks have now scored a combined 35 runs.

Right from the start the Sharks were swinging hot bats. Justin Dean started the Sharks first atbat with a base hit for the second night in a row. After Marcus Shoemaker was walked aboard, Riley Knudsen drove home the first run on a groundout to short. Two batters later, Luke Morgan singled through the right side to bring home Shoemaker. The next Sharks hitter, Walker Imwalle, crushed a pitch over the wall in straightaway center field to put the visitors on top 5-0. The Sharks added a sixth run in the first on an RBI single by Justin Dean in his second at-bat of the inning.

In the 2nd inning, the Sharks would bring 13 hitters to the plate and scored 8 runs on 8 hits. Riley Knudsen and Dom Cuoci were both 2-2 in the inning. Knudsen got things rolling with a leadoff single and then scored on Cuoci’s 2-run HR to right. The second time around, Knudsen drove in 2 runs on a two out single and Cuoci singled as well. Also in the inning, Walker Imwalle hit his second home run of the night, a solo shot to right field. Cam Locklear took the Salamanders deep for a fourth time with a 2 run home run to right. After two innings, Wilmington led 14-0.

The Sharks starter, Daniel Johnson (2-1) went 5 innings and struck out 8 Salamanders to earn his second win of the summer. In the 4th inning though, Daulton Hoiles took Johnson deep for a

two run home run to put the Salamanders on the board.

Holly Springs added 4 runs in the 6th as the first four Salamanders that came to the plate in the inning all came around to score. In the 7th, Ben Highfill tacked on two more runs for the Sharks on a 2-run home run to left field, the fifth home run for Wilmington. Holly Springs added one more run in the 8th to close the scoring.

Daniel Johnson scored the win, while Andrew Gnazzo got the loss for Holly Springs. Wilmington is now 5-5 on the season and 5-1 on the road. Meanwhile, Holly Springs drops to 3-8.

Wilmington returns home tomorrow for the first of four home games in the next five days.. First pitch between the Sharks and the Edenton Steamers is set for 7:05. Coverage on the CPL Webpass begins at 6:50 with The Sharks Pregame Show.