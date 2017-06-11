Puppy palooza and parade held to raise money for animal shelters

Waterline Brewing Company hosted it's first annual "Puppy-Palooza" Saturday. (Source: WECT)

The event was put on with My Porch Dog and local non-kill shelters.

Owners brought their adopted four legged friends to Waterline Brewing Co. for a short "Pup-Parade" to downtown Wilmington and back.

Owners paid a donation to a local shelter to participate in the parade with their pooch.

There was also live music, meet and greets with other adoptable canines, food and tons of pet related vendors.

Raffles with great prizes were also held to raise money for the shelters.

