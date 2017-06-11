Coast Guard suspends search for missing teen off Emerald Isle

Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing teen in the area of the 7900 block of Emrald Isle.(Source: WECT)

The Coast Guard suspended their search Sunday for a 17-year-old teen who went missing in the area of the 7900 block of Emerald Isle Saturday night.

They covered about 129 square nautical miles and searched for over 25 hours since Saturday night.

Watchstanders at the Sector North Carolina were notified at roughly 8 p.m. on Saturday that a 17-year-old was reportedly seen entering the water and not resurfacing off Emerald Isle beach.

The Coast Guard Cutter Sheerwater, a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water crew from Station Emerald Isle, a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Fort Macon, and a Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City launched and searched throughout the night.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the young man." said Petty Officer 2nd Class Lance Sobel, duty watchstander at Sector North Carolina. "Making the choice to suspend a search is never an easy choice and one the Coast Guard doesn’t take lightly.”

